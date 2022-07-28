Look: Here's Who Could Be Freed In Exchange For Brittney Griner

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Though nothing is official just yet, it sounds like a prisoner swap could be in the works for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

According to multiple reports, the United States could send Viktor Bout back to Russia in exchange for Griner and retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

Bout is a Russian arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." His weapons sales have reportedly fueled several conflicts.

In 2011, Bout was found guilty of conspiring to kill Americans, conspiring to deliver anti-aircraft missiles, and aiding a terrorist organization.

Bout is currently serving a 25-year sentence in U.S. prison.

In May, a Russian state-owned news agency called TASS actually reported that Griner and Bout could be involved in a prisoner swap.

The reason Russia is apparently pushing for the United States to give up Bout is because they view him as an asset.

"Moscow wants him back because he possesses critical insights that he can share with the GRU, his former agency. Having been in a U.S. prison and interrogated by U.S. officials, he knows what our intelligence requirements are and other information that is valuable for the Russians," former Defense Intelligence Agency officer Rebekah Koffler told Fox News.

As for Griner, she was arrested in February for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. If she's convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.