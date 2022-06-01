Look: Here's Who Is On The Cover Of Madden 23

John Madden during Super Bowl XXXVII - EA Sports Ninth Annual Football Videogame Tournament at Axiom Nightclub in San Diego, California, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

The cover for Madden NFL 23 has been revealed. There were a ton of players who could have made the cover for the iconic video game franchise, but for this year there was only one option.

John Madden, the game's namesake, has been chosen to be on the cover for Madden NFL 23: All Madden Edition. Madden passed away in 2021 at the age of 85.

For the cover image itself, Electronic Arts (EA) used several throwback images. They redid the cover of the very first game in the franchise - 1988's John Madden Football. It's also the first time he's been on the cover of the game since 2000.

On top of licensing the game with his name, Madden is credited with influencing the game to feature 11-on-11 football. The original plan was that the video game franchise would only have 7-on-7s.

The "All-Madden Team" and "All-Madden" difficulty mode also bears his name.

But fans have plenty of reason to be skeptical about this coming edition of the game.

Madden NFL 22 was widely panned even by some of the most polite review outlets. The entire series has been marred by controversy over it's "Madden Ultimate Team."

It would surprise no one if EA uses John Madden's passing to try and capitalize by upselling downloadable content (DLC) with his likeness.

Until the game is released and reviewed though, props to EA for paying tribute to the NFL icon.