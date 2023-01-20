Look: Here's Who Sean Payton Could Hire As Offensive Coordinator

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has not yet found his next home in the NFL. Whenever that time comes, he'll need to assemble a new coaching staff.

Although there's no guarantee it'll happen, Payton may ask a familiar face to be his offensive coordinator.

According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, Payton could hire former Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi for the 2023 season.

"He's been linked to Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator, and with Joe Lombardi free after being fired by the Chargers it feels like a good possibility he would reunite as offensive coordinator," Allbright tweeted on Thursday night.

Of course, this means nothing if Payton returns to FOX for another year.

Payton has received interest from the Broncos, Panthers and Texans this offseason.

Mark Maske of The Washington Post has already reported that Panthers owner David Tepper would give Payton "just about anything he wants" to be the team's head coach.

If Payton returns for the 2023 season, he's expected to receive a contract worth $20 million per year.