Look: Here's Who Will Host NFL Honors Show This Year
The host of the NFL Honors Show has just been revealed.
The league has officially announced that award-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL Honors on Feb. 9 at Symphony Hall.
This will be the first time that Clarkson has hosted the NFL Honors and it'll also be the first time that a woman has hosted the show.
It comes just one year after Keegan-Michael Key hosted the show for a second time.
The show will recognize the top players, performances, and plays of the 2022 NFL season. It first started in 2012 and is held just before the Super Bowl.
Start getting your picks in for who will win MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and many more.
It will air on NBC, NFL Network, and Peacock.