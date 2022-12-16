Look: Here's Who Will Host NFL Honors Show This Year

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Peyton Manning presents the AP Most Valuable Player Award during the NFL HONORS at the Wortham Theater Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Atlanta Falscons quarterback Matt Ryan was the winner. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Bob Levey/Getty Images

The host of the NFL Honors Show has just been revealed.

The league has officially announced that award-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL Honors on Feb. 9 at Symphony Hall.

This will be the first time that Clarkson has hosted the NFL Honors and it'll also be the first time that a woman has hosted the show.

It comes just one year after Keegan-Michael Key hosted the show for a second time.

The show will recognize the top players, performances, and plays of the 2022 NFL season. It first started in 2012 and is held just before the Super Bowl.

Start getting your picks in for who will win MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and many more.

It will air on NBC, NFL Network, and Peacock.