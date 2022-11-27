Look: Here's Who Will Play In The Big Ten Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It took until the final week of the regular season to figure it out, but the Big Ten Championship Game is now set.

Michigan will officially play against Purdue with the Big Ten title on the line. Both teams qualified with wins over their arch-rivals today: The Wolverines shocked Ohio State with a 45-23 win in Columbus to finish 12-0 on the year, while the Boilermakers beat the Indiana Hoosiers 30-16 to finish 8-4, edging out Iowa with a 6-3 in-conference record.

For Michigan, it will be their second straight trip to the Big Ten Championship Game. A win for them would ensure their second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff as well.

The Boilermakers will be making their first-ever appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game. Their last Big Ten title came in 2000, when Drew Brees was their starter.

Michigan will likely be the overwhelming favorites in this game for a litany of reasons.

Since the Big Ten split into the East and West divisions, the East has come out on top every year. But there's also the fact that Michigan is undefeated and just destroyed Ohio State while Purdue has had a lot more trouble with their more modest schedule.

Purdue has losses to Iowa and Wisconsin on their resume, and five of their wins have come by one score. Michigan, meanwhile had only two wins decided a single score.

The Boilermakers will need to throw everything and the kitchen sink at Michigan to pull off this upset.