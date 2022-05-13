Look: Here's Who Will Play LeBron James In New Movie

CINCINNATI - MARCH 21: LeBron James of St Vincent-St. Mary high shool plays against the Poland Seminary High School Bulldogs at the Ohio state high school basketball championships on March 21, 2002 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen Albanese/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Universal Studios and SpringHill Company have reportedly found their star for the upcoming movie adaptation of the 2009 book "Shooting Stars" by LeBron James and author Buzz Bissinger.

Five-star high school basketball recruit Marquis "Mookie" Cook will play a teenage version of LeBron in the upcoming drama, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The print version of the story chronicles how James and his best friends/teammates overcame a failed national championship run, broken homes and James' national hype to win the title by the end of their high school careers.

At 6-foot-7, 200 lbs, Cook certainly fits the mold as a high-school aged LeBron. The Compass Prep basketball star is currently ranked as the No. 2 small forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He's committed to play for Oregon once his high school career in Arizona comes to a close.

It's unclear how Cook was approached for the role.

"Stranger Things" star Caleb McLaughlin will also star alongside Cook. The show began filming in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio locations earlier this week, per THR.