Look Herschel Walker Makes Embarrassing Mistake During Interview

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker made an embarrassing mistake during a recent interview.

The former NFL star said there are 52 states in the United States of America.

Walker was going after Georgia's Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams, who recently said "I am tired of hearing about [Georgia] being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live."

During an appearance on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, Walker said Abrams should go live in another state — suggesting she had 51 other options to chose from.

“If you don’t believe in the country, leave and go somewhere else,” he said. “If it’s the worst state, why are you here? Why don’t you leave ― go to another? There’s, what, 51 more other states that you can go to?”

Walker's spokesperson, Mallory Blount, responded to the mistake.

“Herschel misspoke ― he obviously knows there are 50 states,” she said, per the HuffPost.

This isn't the first time Walker has made a slip-up while issuing public comments. After the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, the Georgia politician bungled another statement.