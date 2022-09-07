Look: Herschel Walker's New Ad Makes Big Accusation

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Former college football and NFL star Herschel Walker is continuing his campaign for Georgia Senate.

Earlier this week, he released A new ad released a new ad that accuses Democrats - specifically his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) - of using “race to divide us.”

“Democrats use race to divide us,” the ad says before showing high-ranking democrats like President Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Here's the ad in question.

The ad shows comments from Abrams, Harris and Biden, who could be seen saying “You ain’t Black.” The clip then focuses its attention on Warnock, who says “America has a preexisting condition. It’s called racism.”

Walker fires back on that assertion, saying he wants to bring the state of Georgia together.

“Senator Warnock believes America is a bad country full of racist people," Walker says in the ad. "I believe we’re a great country full of generous people. Warnock wants to divide us. I want to bring us together."

Warnock and Walker are reportedly locked in a tight battle.