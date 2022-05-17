Look: High School Coach Calls Out Major College Football Program

COLUMBIA, SC - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies watches on before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A Louisiana high school football coach took a stand against Texas A&M for a postage error.

North Caddo Magnet High School coach JJ Kavanaugh put Jimbo Fisher's program on blast for costing his school a sizable fee of 98 cents.

"Thank you to Texas A&M for recruiting North Caddo Football," Kavanaugh wrote Monday night on Twitter." However, with all due respect I will not be paying for your postage."

There are a couple other oddities Kavanaugh didn't note. The letter is addressed to "Head football coach" rather than his name, and it appears the information was all written on the back side of the envelope.

Nevertheless, Texas A&M's program has the nation's premier recruiting class headlined by eight five-star prospects, per 247Sports. This is almost certainly an unintentional oversight Kavanaugh is mocking in jest.

Fisher reportedly makes a $9 million annual salary, so he could even spare a full dollar. That should especially be the case since he debunked rumors of a $30 million fund devoted to NIL deals.