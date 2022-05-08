Look: High School Football Coach Calls Out Deion Sanders

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders called out high school football programs on social media earlier this week.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach wants his program, Jackson State, to receive the same amount of respect as the Ohio States and the Alabamas of the world when they're at high school programs.

A high school football coach responded to Sanders' claim on social media.

"But Deion Sanders, I have tweeted at, emailed, text as many members of your staff as I could (you included) and heard NOTHING back. Same for many other HBCU. So I ask you to Give us the same respect you’d give IMG, etc!" the high school football coach tweeted.

Those are fair messages from both Deion Sanders and the high school football coach.

Everyone is just asking for more respect.