Look: High School Football Coach Reportedly Fights With Fan At Game

Tempers ran hot during a recent Mississippi high school football game.

A man wearing a Heidelberg High School football shirt got into a heated altercation with another fan while scouting a rival game. The man was later identified as Heidelberg head football coach Jimbo Nowell, per Vicksburg News.

A home fan seemed to take offense to the rival coach visiting their game.

"I'll whoop your a--," Nowell said.

"Come on down to the parking lot and whoop my a-- then," the fan responded.

Take a look at the wild clip here:

Photos of the fight's aftermath show Nowell bloodied and in the hands of stadium security. Nowell recently led Heidelberg High School to a district title.

It's unclear if any legal ramifications will come of this altercation.