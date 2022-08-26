Look: High School Football Coach Reportedly Fights With Fan At Game
Tempers ran hot during a recent Mississippi high school football game.
A man wearing a Heidelberg High School football shirt got into a heated altercation with another fan while scouting a rival game. The man was later identified as Heidelberg head football coach Jimbo Nowell, per Vicksburg News.
A home fan seemed to take offense to the rival coach visiting their game.
"I'll whoop your a--," Nowell said.
"Come on down to the parking lot and whoop my a-- then," the fan responded.
Take a look at the wild clip here:
Photos of the fight's aftermath show Nowell bloodied and in the hands of stadium security. Nowell recently led Heidelberg High School to a district title.
It's unclear if any legal ramifications will come of this altercation.