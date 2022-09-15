Look: High School Football Coach Shot In Terrifying Video

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There was a shooting in front of Vallejo High School this Tuesday. The victim in the shooting was the school's defensive coordinator, Joe Pastrana.

Pastrana was shot after breaking up a fight among several students. The police department said some of the people involved in the fight got into a car and fired off shots while speeding off.

"Some of the involved subjects fled the area in a dark-colored sedan while shooting back toward the remaining group. The staff member was struck by at least one bullet and suffered a non-life-threatening injury," Vallejo police said, via NBC News.

A video of this terrifying incident emerged on social media. People started running and screaming once they heard gunshots.

The police said the motive regarding this incident is still under investigation.

Vallejo football coach Mike Wilson III called off practice once he heard what happened.

"When we found out what happened all practices were canceled," Wilson said. "When it was safe we told everyone to go home

Thankfully, Pastrana is in stable condition at a local hospital.

We're wishing Pastrana a full and speedy recovery.