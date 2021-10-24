Look: High School Football Field Design Is Going Viral

Ole Miss had a special field design for Eli Manning Day this weekend, painting “MANNING” into the end zones for Saturday’s game against LSU.

The Oxford, Mississippi does not have the coolest special field design in the country, though.

That honor would go to a high school football program in Lancaster, New York. It’s Halloween-themed and it’s incredible.

BroBible had some cool details on the field:

Before the Legends put a 42-13 beatdown on their rivals Depew, self-proclaimed “field artisan” Brian “Bricks” Koperski put a spooky twist on the field design. At the 50-yard-line, instead of a helmet with the letter L, he painted a Jason Voorhees mask from the ‘Halloween’ series. Next to the mask was a Lance, referring to the school’s mascot.

It looks awesome.

The team played up to its field design, too, winning its final game of the regular season to finish the year at 7-1.

Lancaster has secured a spot in the New York State Class AA playoffs, as well.