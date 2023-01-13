Look: High School Soccer Player Made History Tonight

PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Alyssa Thompson is interviewed after being drafted first overall by Angel City Football Club in the 2023 NWSL Draft at Nike LA on January 12, 2023 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

High school soccer player Alyssa Thompson made National Women's Soccer League history on Thursday night.

Thompson, 18, became the first high school player selected No. 1 overall in the NWSL draft.

Thompson celebrated the historic moment surrounded by family and friends.

Check it out.

"It's honestly really surreal," Thompson told ESPN. "I'm honored I get to be mentioned with the other first picks like Naomi Girma, Sophia Smith, Andi Sullivan. All of them are amazing players and for me to be another name on that list is so cool to me.

"I would've never thought, even a year ago, that I would be the first high schooler to hold that spot."

Thompson, who won the Gatorade national girls soccer player of the year in 2021, made her national team debut just a few months ago - at the age of 17.

She initially planned to play collegiate soccer at Stanford before opting to go pro.