Look: Hilarious Golf Shot Is Going Viral

A golfer lines up her shot.

A hilarious golf shot is making the rounds on Twitter, and it's all too relatable.

The right-handed golfer's initial shot landed just a foot or two from the water. Instead of trying a left-handed swing, the golfer had something else in mind.

She took off her shoes and socks, rolled up her pants and actually hopped in the water. All is well, right? Not exactly.

She pulls her swing, only for her shot to land right back in the water.

Her reactions is easily the best part.

Fans can't help but relate.

"This is one of the most incredible moment[s] in golf sports ever," a fan said.

We have a feeling that's the last time she'll go all out for a shot near the water. It's not worth it.