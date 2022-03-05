The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Hilarious Video Of John Calipari Is Going Viral Today

kentucky head coach john calipari during the ncaa tournamentJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts in the first half against the Abilene Christian Wildcats during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 21, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A hilarious video of Kentucky head coach John Calipari is making the rounds on social media today.

The No. 7 Wildcats battled the 19-11 Florida Gators in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon. Coach Cal’s team was in control for the majority of the game.

After a big play by Kentucky to put the Wildcats up 46-33 early in the second half, Calipari couldn’t help but get fired up.

Take a look.

Fans are loving Coach Cal’s display of emotion.

“Maybe my favorite Cal face to date,” one fan tweeted.

“I love it! Exactly how I felt too Cal!,” a fan said. 

“This is some of his best work,” one fan commented. 

The video is doing numbers on Twitter this afternoon. Plenty of people are talking about it.

John Calipari is clearly already in March Madness form. Can you blame him? He coaches one of the best teams in the country.

The Wildcats have the makings of being a championship team. They should be a two- or three-seed in the Big Dance in a few weeks.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.