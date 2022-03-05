Look: Hilarious Video Of John Calipari Is Going Viral Today

A hilarious video of Kentucky head coach John Calipari is making the rounds on social media today.

The No. 7 Wildcats battled the 19-11 Florida Gators in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon. Coach Cal’s team was in control for the majority of the game.

After a big play by Kentucky to put the Wildcats up 46-33 early in the second half, Calipari couldn’t help but get fired up.

Take a look.

Calipari after that Oscar dunk is…something? pic.twitter.com/YwUqrMyPXM — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) March 5, 2022

Fans are loving Coach Cal’s display of emotion.

“Maybe my favorite Cal face to date,” one fan tweeted.