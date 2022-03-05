Look: Hilarious Video Of John Calipari Is Going Viral Today

A hilarious video of Kentucky head coach John Calipari is making the rounds on social media today.
The No. 7 Wildcats battled the 19-11 Florida Gators in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon. Coach Cal’s team was in control for the majority of the game.
After a big play by Kentucky to put the Wildcats up 46-33 early in the second half, Calipari couldn’t help but get fired up.
Take a look.
Calipari after that Oscar dunk is…something? pic.twitter.com/YwUqrMyPXM
— Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) March 5, 2022
Fans are loving Coach Cal’s display of emotion.
“Maybe my favorite Cal face to date,” one fan tweeted.
“I love it! Exactly how I felt too Cal!,” a fan said.
“This is some of his best work,” one fan commented.
The video is doing numbers on Twitter this afternoon. Plenty of people are talking about it.
Not sure what I like more, Calipari’s face or @KeionB_12 reaction! 😂
pic.twitter.com/sSu5ku9xGJ
— Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) March 5, 2022
Calipari kills me lmfao comedian pic.twitter.com/7j5qiRQ83k
— Cody Couch (@Couch_29) March 5, 2022
What on earth is Calipari doing here? #BBN @UKCoachCalipari @KySportsRadio pic.twitter.com/wLa6CsuXjb
— Doc (@DocHolstons) March 5, 2022
Calipari’s face after the Oscar dunk! 😂😂😂
— Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) March 5, 2022
John Calipari is clearly already in March Madness form. Can you blame him? He coaches one of the best teams in the country.
The Wildcats have the makings of being a championship team. They should be a two- or three-seed in the Big Dance in a few weeks.