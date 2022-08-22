Look: History Will Be Made Made On The Paul Finebaum Show Today

Alyssa Lang is set to make history on Monday's edition of The Paul Finebaum show.

Lang is going to become the first woman to guest host the show, which is televised on SEC Network. She's already hosted the radio-only version of the show but hadn't been on television yet.

Finebaum is likely taking another vacation, though this is probably the last one he'll be taking for a while. The 2022 college football season is set to start next week and run through early January.

Lang currently hosts SEC Now with Peter Burns and Dari Nowkhah while also being a host of ESPN Radio’s Primetime with Field Yates, per Saturday Down South.

You can watch Monday's show on SEC Network or listen to it on ESPN Radio.