Look: Hockey Fans Not Happy With LeBron James Today

LeBron James has won four titles during his NBA career, but his latest public appearance may have cost him any future titles.

Earlier this afternoon, Bleacher Report published a video of LeBron James interacting with the Stanley Cup. James got up close and personal with the Cup and even decided to touch it.

Athletes are notoriously superstitious, but hockey players are unlike any others. They know the rules when it comes to Lord Stanley's Cup - DON'T TOUCH IT.

As such, the hockey world isn't too happy with LeBron. Fans flocked to social media to react to the King touching the NHL's championship trophy.

"Soooooo did no one tell him about touching the cup or is he just not superstitious?????" one fan said.

"Need a ruling…can Lebron touch the Stanley Cup? I thought it was a no-no unless you won it, player or not. Hell, I’ve heard people won’t even be in a picture with it unless they’ve won it first," another fan said.

"Never thought I’d see LeBron touch the cup before I saw the Flyers touch it," another fan joked.

Did LeBron make a bad choice?