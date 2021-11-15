Earlier this year, former sports television personality Holly Sonders revealed that she was dating legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

TMZ Sports first reported the news of Sonders dating De La Hoya:

TMZ Sports spotted the new couple couple at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu Friday night … as they left dinner. We’re told De La Hoya and Sonders met at a boxing event HS was working in June … where she interviewed the former 6-weight class world champion.

Sonders, who previously dated a man named Vegas Dave, appeared to meet De La Hoya through broadcasting work.

“For 2.5 years I had no interest in ever broadcasting again. I was burned out, wanted to live my life without TV. But the right people and project finally came along and I’m thrilled to be a part of something new,” Sonders wrote of her new broadcasting gig with De La Hoya.

Sonders appears to have taken the relationship to the next level…

Sunday night, she revealed a pretty bold tattoo.

“Dear Oscar,

You have everything in life. There is nothing I can give you that you haven’t received already…except for this. This tattoo signifies the day you became The Golden Boy. The moment you won the gold medal at the 1992 Olympics and looked up at your mother who had passed a few months prior,” she wrote on Instagram.

De La Hoya, 48, has been dating Sonders, 34, since earlier this summer. Things are clearly heating up.