Look: Hollywood Brown Makes Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

Through their three seasons together in Baltimore, Lamar Jackson and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown became close friends.

Earlier this offseason though, Brown pushed his way out of the Ravens organization and received a trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

Following this blockbuster move, many fans and analysts began to question the personal relationship between this former QB-WR duo.

Brown insists that the move had nothing to do with his personal feelings toward Jackson — he just didn't fit into the Ravens' run-first offense.

"Facts! The Narrative they tryna create on my dawg is ridiculous, He can run the show in any type of offense he just so happen to be in the one he in and doing it at a top level ! And Every Wr whoever played with him knows that.." Brown wrote in response to a fan tweet.

Despite operating in a run-dominant system, Brown logged a career-high 1,008 yards and six touchdowns with the Ravens this past season.

The fourth-year wide receiver will look to blossom under the Cardinals' aerial attack in 2022.