Look: Hollywood Brown Reacts To Kyler Murray Contract News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Wide Receiver Marquise Brown #15 of the Baltimore Ravens trades jerseys with quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals after the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finally got his long-awaited contract extension, making him one of the highest paid players in sports. One teammate was especially happy for him.

Taking to Twitter, Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown congratulated Murray on his new contract. He included an old photo of the two of them enjoying a fancy dinner while wearing Oklahoma gear.

"Mood (celebration emojis)," Brown wrote. "Congrats My Boy (money bag emoji)."

Brown's tweet is going viral with over 3,000 likes in an hour. Fans certainly seemed to enjoy the prospect of getting to see the two justify Murray's new contract this coming season:

"Not the beginning but we’re just getting started," the Arizona Cardinals official account said in a retweet.

"(Oklahoma DNA) can’t wait to watch this duo back in action," one fan wrote.

"This picture is amazing and i love the both have on ou gear," wrote another.

As members of the Oklahoma Sooners, Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown put up video game numbers en route to a Big 12 title and a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the process, Murray won the Heisman Trophy and went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Brown went No. 25 overall to the Ravens in that same draft and quickly became an impact player for them. But the Ravens decided to trade Brown to the Cardinals during the 2022 NFL Draft, reuniting the OU passing combination.