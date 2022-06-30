Look: Hornets Release Statement On Miles Bridges News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 03: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball during the first quarter of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Spectrum Center on February 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The NBA world got a rude awakening this morning amid news that Charlotte Hornets star forward Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles.

Bridges may be on the verge of free agency, but he's still under contract with the team. As a result, the Hornets have released a statement on his arrest.

In a statement released by their PR department, the Hornets stated that they are aware of the situation. They are gathering information but have no further comment.

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Miles Bridges' arrest comes right on the heels of NBA free agency. After the season he just had, he was set for a massive payday.

The Hornets star has since been released on bond but is facing charges of felony domestic violence.

Bridges averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this past season - all career highs - as the Hornets reached the play-in round. He has been improving by leaps and bounds every year since going No. 12 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

It remains to be seen whether this has an immediate impact on his NBA future. Certainly a suspension is on the horizon.

Will Miles Bridges still get a big contract in free agency?