Look: Horrible Call In NCAA Baseball Tournament Game Monday

Michigan baseball's magical postseason run came to an end Monday, and many might argue that the umpires helped do them in.

The Wolverines thought they escaped the eighth with a two-run lead after throwing out a runner at second. But, the Louisville runner was ruled safe, even after a review.

The Cardinals would go on to tie the game on the next at-bat; and eventually pull away with an 11-9 victory.

Baseball fans couldn't believe the call on social media.

"This is terrible," tweeted Erick All Jr.

"Absolute joke," a Michigan alum replied. "Team played their hearts to have it stolen by a couple of amateurs dressed as umpires."

"Sick to my stomach for everyone at Michigan baseball this team deserved so much better than this [NCAA]."

"This…and a blown 3rd strike call….are why Michigan isn’t going to the super regional."

"Louisville on the better end of a call, in a close game against Michigan? Not like we haven’t witnessed something like this before right?" another asked. "Horrible."

"Awful," said Matt Stillwell.

Tough day for umpires.