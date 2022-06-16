Look: Host Cities Revealed For The 2026 World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 03: A general view of Brazuca and the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the Maracana before the adidas Brazuca launch at Parque Lage on December 3, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazuca is the Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 2014 Brazil. Tonight adidas revealed brazuca to the world in the stunning setting of Parque Lage in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images for adidas)

In 2026, the FIFA World Cup will return to the United States for the first time since 1994 as part of a three-way hosting bid with Canada and Mexico. Today we learned which cities will be hosting the games.

The 16 host cities were formally announced on Thursday. Canada has two, Mexico has three, and the United States have the remaining 11.

The Canadian host cities will be Toronto and Vancouver, two of the largest cities in the country. Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara - the three largest cities in Mexico - will also be host venues.

As for the United States, the 11 cities are as follows:

Atlanta, Georgia

Boston, Massachusetts

Dallas, Texas

Houston, Texas

Kansas City, Missouri

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

New York City metro area

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

San Francisco, California

Seattle, Washington

It's no coincidence that those 11 cities are some of the biggest cities in the United States. But nearly all of them have massive soccer cultures that go back decades.

As a host nation, the United States will automatically qualify for the quadrennial tournament. But in modern soccer history they've only gotten out of the Group Stage four times. They have not appeared in the semi-finals since the inaugural tournament in 1930.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has the potential to completely alter the way soccer is perceived in the United States.

Will you make any plans to attend a 2026 World Cup game?