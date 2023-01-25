Look: How Eagles Fans Reacted To The Jalen Hurts Pick

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles' fanbase is all-in on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback — but that wasn't always the case.

There was quite a bit of groaning from the Philly faithful when the organization selected Hurts with a second-round pick (53rd) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With Hurts now leading the Eagles into the NFC Championship game as the No. 1 seed, some of these old draft complaints are hilariously bubbling to the surface.

An old post-draft column from SB Nation's Bleeding Green Nation is going viral on social media.

Take a look at some of the complaints here:

"What they did makes no f--king sense."

"WHAT THE F--K HOWIE [Roseman]. [Denzel] Mims was the pick."

"My brain must still be in denial because it’s refusing to let the Eagles taking Jalen Hurts at 53 sink in."

"Look, this is a horrible pick and it seriously has me questioning Howie Roseman’s ability to do his job."

Hurts got off to a relatively slow start in his NFL career, but the wait was well worth it. In Year 3, the dual-threat superstar is an MVP candidate and more-than-capable leader of one of the best teams in the league.

All of the Jalen Hurts doubters are clearly eating their words now.