Look: How Many People Watched Pat McAfee Show Today

On Tuesday, fans from around the football world tuned into The Pat McAfee Show for an episode that many thought would include a decision on Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future.

Episodes that feature the MVP quarterback always bring in the show’s biggest viewership numbers, but today’s show raked in even more than usual.

According to Front Office Sports, more than 100,000 people tuned in to watch today’s episode on YouTube Live.

The Pat McAfee Show just had more than 100,000 people tuned in to a YouTube Live on a Tuesday afternoon for 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' 📊 pic.twitter.com/ZJnFZqGBUI — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 22, 2022

Late last night, Rodgers shared a long-winded post on Instagram that many viewed as a potential farewell to his longtime Green Bay organization. And with his history of breaking news on The Pat McAfee Show, all eyes were glued to today’s episode to see if that was in fact the case.

Unfortunately, fans who tuned into today’s show were disappointed by Rodgers’ continued delay. The 38-year-old quarterback said there will be “no decision on my future” today.

Earlier this year, Rodgers revealed that his decision would come sometime in late February or early March. So while that decision didn’t come today, it appears that it may be just around the corner.