Look: How Many People Watched Pat McAfee Show Today

Pat McAfee speaks on SiriusXM.NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

On Tuesday, fans from around the football world tuned into The Pat McAfee Show for an episode that many thought would include a decision on Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future.

Episodes that feature the MVP quarterback always bring in the show’s biggest viewership numbers, but today’s show raked in even more than usual.

According to Front Office Sports, more than 100,000 people tuned in to watch today’s episode on YouTube Live.

Late last night, Rodgers shared a long-winded post on Instagram that many viewed as a potential farewell to his longtime Green Bay organization. And with his history of breaking news on The Pat McAfee Show, all eyes were glued to today’s episode to see if that was in fact the case.

Unfortunately, fans who tuned into today’s show were disappointed by Rodgers’ continued delay. The 38-year-old quarterback said there will be “no decision on my future” today.

Earlier this year, Rodgers revealed that his decision would come sometime in late February or early March. So while that decision didn’t come today, it appears that it may be just around the corner.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.