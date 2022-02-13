Look: How Much Concessions Cost At Super Bowl 56

The tickets to go to Super Bowl LVI are already ridiculously expensive, but the food and drinks are also very pricey.

The cocktails especially are going to be outrageous with prices ranging from $14 all the way to $25. The doubles are expected to be $20 or more, and the cheapest single drink comes in at $14.

Beer-wise, craft beer comes in at $19, while the premium beer will be $17. Wine will also be $17 and as for the regular sodas, those will be $7.

Alcohol selection at the Super Bowl (📷 by @stadiyums) pic.twitter.com/DRCrwyWsrA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 11, 2022

Even the snacks aren’t safe from getting roasted. $5 for Fritos Lay Chips is absurd since those are usually much cheaper at the grocery store.

There’s also going to be a handful of food options that will be pricey, including a Cheeseburger sub, pizza, chicken screwers, and much more.

There’s no price listed on these, but if the drinks are going for over $15, the food will likely be just as much, if not more.

A tour of the food that will be available on #SuperBowl Sunday at SoFi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/kdfAqGmiUE — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 8, 2022

These prices are why most people around the country prefer to have their own Super Bowl parties at home.