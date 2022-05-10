Look: How Much Kayvon Thibodeaux Paid For Jersey Number

EUGENE, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the Oregon Ducks reacts as Quarterback Chase Garbers #7 of the California Golden Bears looks on as time winds down late during the second half of the game against the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium on October 15, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 24-17. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, New York Giants fans learned that rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux will wear No. 5 for his new team.

Giants kicker Graham Gano has worn No. 5 the last two seasons and been one of the best kickers in the league with the jersey on his back. Of course, whenever there is a change of jersey number among teammates, money is always involved.

So, just how much did the rookie have to pay the veteran for No. 5? Nothing.

Well, kind of.

Gano donated $50,000 to Puppies Behind Bars, which provides service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders, in addition to explosive-detection canines for law enforcement.

Gano explained the decision in a statement issued by the Giants this afternoon.

When he said he was willing to give to that, I can be No. 9 and maybe in 10-15 years when he retires and I'm still kicking, I can get No. 5 back," joked the 35-year-old Gano, who also wore No. 9 during his Pro Bowl run in Carolina. "The opportunity to give to something is exciting, and the number is obviously very special to Kayvon. While it is special to me as well, there's a whole lot of meaning in that No. 5 to him. I just wanted to be a good teammate and also be able to support others throughout the whole process."

Gano showed he's more than just a good teammate with the gesture.