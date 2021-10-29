Look: How Much Roger Goodell Reportedly Made Over Last Two Years

The NFL is not required to disclose the details of earnings for commissioner Roger Goodell, but recent reports have uncovered what the longtime figurehead has made over the past few years.

According to Ken Belson of the New York Times, Goodell made approximately $128 million over the past two fiscal years. His earnings from 2019-2021 were reportedly bolstered by bonuses for completing new labor and TV deals.

Details of the commissioners earnings were reportedly shared with team owners during a private meeting, per Belson.

This two-year span of Goodell’s earnings covers the global pandemic that resulted in billions of dollars in losses for the NFL. In addition to severely restricted spending, the league also implemented furloughs and pay cuts for some of its employees in May of 2020.

Goodell’s earnings used to be public domain. But when the league decided to no longer operate as a tax-exempt trade association, that transparency was no longer required.

As Goodell faces criticism for his recent handling of the Washington Football Team workplace misconduct probe, this reveal of the commissioner as one of the highest-paid executives in the nation comes at a tough time.