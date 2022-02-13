Look: How Peyton Manning Is Spending Super Bowl Sunday

Peyton Manning didn’t travel to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, obviously. He ventured to Hollywood for “Emily in Paris.”

After a recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live” saw Manning gushing over the Netflix special, the Hall of Famer‘s production company shared a photo of him in front of ads for the show.

“On Super Bowl Sunday, Peyton goes to his happy place,” Omaha Productions tweeted, tagging star Lily Collins.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Peyton goes to his happy place @netflix pic.twitter.com/BoI3wAjkP2 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 13, 2022

“Oh my God, Colin, this show has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism. Not to mention a culinary tapestry so intense I can only describe it as food porn,” the former Colts and Broncos QB said on SNL.

Manning was then asked about Tom Brady’s recent retirement. To which the five-time MVP said, “I’m not sure it’s true, it’s probably just speculation. But if it were me, I probably would retire too if it gave me more time to watch ‘Emily in Paris.'”