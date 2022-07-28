Look: Huge Crash At Tour De France On Thursday

Stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes featured a wild pile-up that included over two dozen riders.

With roughly 28 miles left in the race, two riders collided with each other. Not only did that wipe them out, it caused a domino effect.

There were 30 riders tied up in this mess. Most of them managed to get back up and finish Stage 5.

Emma Norsgaard, however, was taken away from the race in an ambulance. It appeared she was dealing with pain in her neck and left shoulder.

Here's a video of the aftermath from Thursday's crash:

Tiffany Cromwell commented on this pile-up following the race.

“Just the end was hectic,” Cromwell told VeloNews. “That’s long stages. People lose their concentration and then touch wheels and half the bunch goes down.”

Hopefully, the riders who needed medical assistance didn't suffer major injuries.