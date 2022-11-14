Look: Ian Rapoport Had Unfortunate Accident On Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is usually one to set the football world ablaze with his breaking news tweets and exclusive scoops. However, over the weekend, that extended to his grill.

Appearing on "Good Morning Football," Rapoport revealed that he accidentally set his grill on fire while making some gameday treats. But in the end, he was able to rebound and make what he says are amazing pork belly burnt ends.

So we're making pork belly burnt end lollipops for a smoke-off yesterday... About three hours in, all I have to do is take the lollipops, dip 'em in the sauce, put 'em back on the grill - rather than in a pan, which we've done a million times. And it starts dripping, and it starts dripping and there's a little bit of fire... and then the whole thing literally caught on fire!

Fans reacted to RapSheet's viral grilling snafu on Monday.

"Ian is [about] to go on IR," one user joked.

"So that was you at Arrowhead, Ian?" a fan asked.

"Did bad in the first half, made some halftime adjustments, and was able to pull out the win in OT."

"Ohh this is definitely being brought up on the next Rap Sheet & Friends on [the] 'Pat McAfee Show,'" another tweeted.

Thankfully Rapoport was able to overcome the adversity and earn a game ball from his colleagues in the NFL media for his efforts.