Look: Iconic Super Bowl National Anthem Performance Going Viral Today

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27: Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem during the pregame show at Super Bowl XXV while tens of thousands of football fans wave tiny American flags in an incredible outburst of patriotism during the Persian Gulf War on 01/27/1991. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images) Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Today is the anniversary of one of the most iconic moments the National Football League has ever seen.

Before the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants took the field for Super Bowl XXV, singer Whitney Houston took center stage for the national anthem. She became the lasting image from that Super Bowl with arguably the great national anthem the sporting world has ever seen.

"32 years ago today, it was the Super Bowl. The Persian Gulf War had started only 10 days before, emotion was high and the stage was set. And Whitney Houston brought the house down," the Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted.

The sports world flocked to social media to remember the iconic performance.

"Best National Anthem of all-time. And it's not close," one fan said.

"No one will ever do it better than Whitney," added another.

"Still gives me chills," said a third.

Few did it better.