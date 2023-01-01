Look: Important Message To Fantasy Football Owners Going Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 28: Josh Allen #17 celebrate with Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills after Diggs' touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

A lot of fantasy football owners have their championship game today - and for some, tons of money may be at stake. But one NFL insider has an idea for how people can reward the players that deliver them a win.

Taking to Twitter, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News suggested that winners donate a portion of their winnings to charities supported by the top fantasy performers. He then posted a list of over two dozen players and the various charities that they support.

Unfortunately for Gehlken, it doesn't look like the movement is getting a whole lot of love. Not in the comments at least.

Some fans are pointing out that the players make enough money that they can make the donations themselves while others demand that if they lose their fantasy matchups, the players should have to reimburse them instead:

"If they lose it for me they gonna donate a portion of the money I lost?" one user replied.

"Ya I never understood rich people and their foundations asking normal people for money. They are rich and can donate millions. While we struggle paycheck to paycheck," wrote another.

"They got more money than me. Most of us are struggling rn," a third wrote.

It would certainly be a nice gesture, but it seems unlikely that it's going to wind up creating a mass influx of new donations.

It's a good thought though.