Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip.

"Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one side and swims on it’s side on the bottom of the ocean? Neither did I. Caught a 51 LB halibut! I got a special hat even - 50+ LB club," she wrote as the caption.

Reeling in a 51-pound halibut is pretty good considering Patrick's limited fishing experience.

On Monday, the former IndyCar driver shared another photo with her first ever catch.

"It’s a rule.... you have to catch your first fish!" she wrote.

Congrats on the big week, Danica.