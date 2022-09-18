Look: Inappropriate Browns Fan Photo Is Going Viral Sunday
Browns fans showed their support for quarterback Deshaun Watson in an interesting way on Sunday.
As members of the Dawg Pound tailgated ahead of the team's home game vs. the Jets, one user shared a picture worth 1,000 words:
The image started to go viral around NFL Twitter.
"This is horrible," one fan said. "Shame on you."
"This is sad on so many levels!" tweeted Hugh Douglas.
"I think I can speak for all of us in saying, [expletive] the Browns," another replied.
"The worst," tweeted the Action Network's Samantha Previte.
"Also, [expletive] this franchise," said Chris Walder. "Disgusting."
Tough look for a devout fan base.