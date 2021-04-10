Look: Inclement Weather Could Impact The Masters Today

The weather at the 2021 Masters Tournament so far has greeted golfers and fans with a pleasant welcome. But, it looks as though that will come to an end on Saturday.

According to the official weather report released by Augusta National, the day will tee off with a relatively calm forecast before we see “increasing winds as a weather system steadily approaches from the west.” By 1 p.m. ET, temperatures will be in the high 70s and winds will reach gusts of up to 20 mph, per Golf.com.

The chance of rain will only be 20 percent at that time, but that probability will steadily rise as the day goes on. When the final pairing of Justin Rose and Will Zalatoris tee off at 2:20 p.m. ET, the chance of rain will have increased to 40 percent. By 5 p.m. ET, it’ll be up to 60 percent — including a significant chance of thunderstorms.

Expect thunderstorms and high winds at Augusta today. 👀https://t.co/akMlJGnFHH — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 10, 2021

This year’s Masters started with a tough-scoring opening round. With very little precipitation leading up to the tournament, the firm and fast greens at Augusta made short game a nightmare for most of the field. Heavy winds and potential rains could pose a whole new set of issues today.

With early starters getting a chance to play in significantly calmer conditions, the leaderboard could tighten up by the end of today’s third round.

If thunder storms do end up rolling through Augusta, the worst case scenario is an extended suspension of play. If that does happen sometime this afternoon, a good portion of the later field could be forced to finish their third rounds on Sunday morning.