Look: Incredible Attendance Numbers At Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Tonight

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Fans packed The Shoe for Ohio State's primetime matchup vs. the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes called for a blackout and that's exactly what they got, with a reported 105,473 in attendance to cheer on their team.

Ohio State made sure to give their large audience a show; scoring 21 first quarter points and controlling the game in all phases.

After struggling to get their feet under them offensively in Week 1, Ohio State's offense is looking unstoppable against the 3-1 Badgers' D.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is quickly putting himself in position to make another run as the Heisman Trophy with a three-touchdown performance through three quarters.

The Buckeyes currently lead 38-7.