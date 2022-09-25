Look: Incredible Attendance Numbers At Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Tonight
Fans packed The Shoe for Ohio State's primetime matchup vs. the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night.
The Buckeyes called for a blackout and that's exactly what they got, with a reported 105,473 in attendance to cheer on their team.
Ohio State made sure to give their large audience a show; scoring 21 first quarter points and controlling the game in all phases.
After struggling to get their feet under them offensively in Week 1, Ohio State's offense is looking unstoppable against the 3-1 Badgers' D.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud is quickly putting himself in position to make another run as the Heisman Trophy with a three-touchdown performance through three quarters.
The Buckeyes currently lead 38-7.