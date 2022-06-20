Look: Incredible Catch At The College World Series Goes Viral

Oklahoma Sooners first baseman Blake Robertson turned heads early in Sunday night's game against Notre Dame.

In the first inning, Irish leadoff man Ryan Cole blooped a foul ball towards the ND dugout, allowing Robertson to reach over and tumble over the rail as he made the sensational catch.

The college baseball world reacted to Robertson's incredible grab on social media.

"WHAT A PLAY," tweeted FanDuel. "Blake Robertson went all out for this one."

"WOWZERS BLAKE ROBERTSON," said BetMGM in all-caps.

"HOLY BLAKE ROBERTSON," commented OU Barstool.

"ALL OUT," Oklahoma baseball tweeted with a fire emoji.

"Holy crap," replied Kendall Rogers. "What a play to start the game by Oklahoma's Blake Robertson."

"THIS CATCH BY OKLAHOMA’S BLAKE ROBERTSON IS WILD," said TSN Sports.

"Holy [expletive], tweeted Eddie Radosevich. "Blake Robertson. What a play."

OU's 1B has been putting on a show since arriving in Omaha, putting together a three-RBI performance in Friday's win over Texas A&M.

The loser of Sunday's game will play A&M at 2 PM ET Tuesday.