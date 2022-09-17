Look: Incredible College Football Hail Mary Is Going Viral

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Ahmani Marshall (3) celebrates his first half rushing touchdown during the football game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The App State Mountaineers have found themselves at the center of the college football spotlight three weeks in a row.

On Saturday, the Sun Belt team captured the attention of football fans everywhere with yet another show-stopping finish.

Down two points with two seconds remaining on the clock in their own territory, the Mountaineers had one final shot to win the game against visiting Troy.

Former Clemson/Duke transfer quarterback Chase Brice heaved the ball downfield, getting it to a cluster of players at around the five-yard line. The ball was tipped backwards, landing in the hands of sophomore wide receiver Christian Horn, who ran it in for the game-winning score.

Take a look at the incredible play here:

This thrilling finish comes directly after App State took down the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies in College Station last weekend. As a result, ESPN's College GameDay was in Boone to highlight today's matchup.

The Mountaineers' lone loss of the season came in a Week 1 matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels. That game also ended in thrilling fashion as the in-state rivals battled in a 63-61 shootout.

App State will welcome James Madison for what could be another must-watch matchup next Saturday.