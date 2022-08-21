Look: Incredible Dallas Cowboys Offensive Lineman Zack Martin Stat Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 28: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Bills defeated the Cowboys 26-15. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

There's a reason Dallas Cowboys interior lineman Zack Martin will be wearing a gold jacket one day.

On Saturday, Tom Mendoza shared a stat that put Martin's greatness into further perspective: since joining the NFL in 2014, the former Notre Dame standout has more Pro Bowl appearances than holding calls.

The incredible stat started to go viral over the weekend.

"One of the all time greats," one user replied.

"This is nuts," another said.

"This is one of the most incredible stats in all of sports," another account tweeted.

"Thee most criminally underrated/under discussed player in the entire NFL."

"Is that good," a Cowboys fan asked.

"I'm saying..." tweeted The Cowboys Wire.

In five of his eight NFL seasons, Zack Martin has avoided a holding penalty.