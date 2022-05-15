Look: Incredible High School Track Video Is Going Viral

One high school track runner had an outstanding finish to her race over the weekend.

She ended up not being able to make a jump in her race, but got up and eventually outran everyone else to win.

Here's the video:

As the saying goes, it's not about how you start, but how you finish.

Abigail Dennis (the runner in the race) didn't quit on herself when she screwed up and had that great mentality to get up and keep going.

If Dennis keeps that up, she's going to win a lot more races in the future, that's for sure.

This was truly one heck of a moment. Congrats to Dennis on a great finish!