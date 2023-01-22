Look: Incredible Trevor Lawrence Streak In Jeopardy Tonight

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

A wild streak for Trevor Lawrence is in jeopardy this evening.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has never lost a game on a Saturday dating back to his high school days.

Lawrence and the Jags currently trail the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium.

As a superstar quarterback for Clemson, Lawrence posted a 34-2 record. His only two losses with the Tigers came on week nights in the College Football Playoffs.

Lawrence played his first Saturday game in the NFL with a Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, winning 20-16 and claiming an AFC South title.

Last Saturday, Lawrence led the Jaguars on a wild second-half comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers — punching the team's ticket to tonight's Divisional Round matchup.

Will Lawrence keep this streak alive, or is his Saturday luck finally running out?