Look: Incredible Trevor Lawrence Streak In Jeopardy Tonight
A wild streak for Trevor Lawrence is in jeopardy this evening.
The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has never lost a game on a Saturday dating back to his high school days.
Lawrence and the Jags currently trail the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium.
As a superstar quarterback for Clemson, Lawrence posted a 34-2 record. His only two losses with the Tigers came on week nights in the College Football Playoffs.
Lawrence played his first Saturday game in the NFL with a Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, winning 20-16 and claiming an AFC South title.
Last Saturday, Lawrence led the Jaguars on a wild second-half comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers — punching the team's ticket to tonight's Divisional Round matchup.
Will Lawrence keep this streak alive, or is his Saturday luck finally running out?