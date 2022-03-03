Look: Incredible Video Of Malik Willis Outside NFL Combine

All week long we’ve heard glowing endorsements about Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, especially in the interview room. It doesn’t appear the top-tier NFL Draft prospect is simply putting on a show to make a strong first impression with NFL teams, though. He walks the walk.
A video of Willis is going viral today. The video shows the NFL Draft prospect outside the NFL Scouting Combine helping a person on the street who’s clearly in need. And it’s not like he was doing it for the cameras.
The video was captured from inside a restaurant from across the street.
“Was having lunch yesterday and saw one of the Combine guys helping out someone on some hard times…,” tweeted Ryan Lacey. “@malikwillis being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy?
Take a look.
Was having lunch yesterday and saw one of the Combine guys helping out someone on some hard times…@malikwillis being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy? pic.twitter.com/BmFzUM66NU
— Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) March 3, 2022
There aren’t any character concerns about Malik Willis and it’s evident as to why. The team that drafts the standout quarterback will be in good hands.
Willis is more than prepared to be a franchise quarterback.
“[Teams] always are going to let you know how big your position is,” he said, via ESPN.com. “I mean, you’re the face of the franchise, literally. You’re the face of the city.
“So, you’ve got to understand everything that comes with that and making sure you’re doing all the right things and making sure you’re doing your job.”
