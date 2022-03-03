Look: Incredible Video Of Malik Willis Outside NFL Combine

All week long we’ve heard glowing endorsements about Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, especially in the interview room. It doesn’t appear the top-tier NFL Draft prospect is simply putting on a show to make a strong first impression with NFL teams, though. He walks the walk.

A video of Willis is going viral today. The video shows the NFL Draft prospect outside the NFL Scouting Combine helping a person on the street who’s clearly in need. And it’s not like he was doing it for the cameras.

The video was captured from inside a restaurant from across the street.

“Was having lunch yesterday and saw one of the Combine guys helping out someone on some hard times…,” tweeted Ryan Lacey. “@malikwillis being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy? Take a look.