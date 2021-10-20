Look: Injury Update For Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has missed yet another practice with a nagging quad contusion.

Earlier today, head coach Andy Reid informed reporters that the superstar wide receiver was among the several players that will miss or be limited in Wednesday’s session.

Andy Reid's injury report: Michael Burton has a pec strain, Jody Fortson had surgery this morning, no practice for Tyreek Hill (quad contusion), Anthony Hitchens (tricep contusion), Joe Thuney (rest/hand). Charvarius Ward and Chris Jones will practice. — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) October 20, 2021

Last week, Hill missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practice with the same injury. After some limited action on Friday, the three-time All-Pro wideout was able to make his return to the field against the Washington Football Team this past weekend.

Clearly ailed by his injury in the first half, Hill logged just two catches for 25 yards in the first period (including a costly drop that resulted in an interception). The 27-year-old receiver left the game with his quad injury late in the first half, but was quickly able to return in the second — finishing the game with nine receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown to propel his struggling squad over Washington 31-13.

The fact that Hill was still able to produce while battling through this injury bodes well for the Chiefs heading into Week 7. With this type of injury more so riding on the player’s ability to play through the pain, it’s likely that he’s just resting up before taking the field against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.