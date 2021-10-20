The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Injury Update For Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos v Kansas City ChiefsKANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs acknowledges the crowd after a catch during the first half of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has missed yet another practice with a nagging quad contusion.

Earlier today, head coach Andy Reid informed reporters that the superstar wide receiver was among the several players that will miss or be limited in Wednesday’s session.

Last week, Hill missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practice with the same injury. After some limited action on Friday, the three-time All-Pro wideout was able to make his return to the field against the Washington Football Team this past weekend.

Clearly ailed by his injury in the first half, Hill logged just two catches for 25 yards in the first period (including a costly drop that resulted in an interception). The 27-year-old receiver left the game with his quad injury late in the first half, but was quickly able to return in the second — finishing the game with nine receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown to propel his struggling squad over Washington 31-13.

The fact that Hill was still able to produce while battling through this injury bodes well for the Chiefs heading into Week 7. With this type of injury more so riding on the player’s ability to play through the pain, it’s likely that he’s just resting up before taking the field against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.