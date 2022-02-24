Look: Insane College Basketball Bet Is Going Viral

Every sports bettors dream is to hit that one ridiculous parlay.

On Tuesday night, one lucky college basketball fan did just that — turning $1.10 into $532,478.03 with an absolutely absurd 23-leg parlay.

$1.10 → $532,478.03 💰💰 THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF 😱 (via IG / twolfyg) pic.twitter.com/fQtobjQp1j — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 23, 2022

Picking all favorites to win on this parlay, the only real risk this bettor took was the $1.10 they put down. But boy did it pay off.

Shockingly, each of Tuesday’s 28 college basketball matchups saw the favorite top the underdog — resulting in a massive payout for this lucky gambler.

Tonight, college basketball was solved. pic.twitter.com/BWxUQ78G4u — Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) February 23, 2022

With this kind of betting luck, this fan should make sure to fill out their NCAA Tournament bracket next month