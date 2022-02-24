The Spun

Look: Insane College Basketball Bet Is Going Viral

A game ball for the NCAA Tournament.LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 15: A detail of an official NCAA Men's Basketball game ball made by Wilson is seen on the court as the Iowa State Cyclones play against the Connecticut Huskies during the second round of the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 15, 2012 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Every sports bettors dream is to hit that one ridiculous parlay.

On Tuesday night, one lucky college basketball fan did just that — turning $1.10 into $532,478.03 with an absolutely absurd 23-leg parlay.

Picking all favorites to win on this parlay, the only real risk this bettor took was the $1.10 they put down. But boy did it pay off.

Shockingly, each of Tuesday’s 28 college basketball matchups saw the favorite top the underdog — resulting in a massive payout for this lucky gambler.

With this kind of betting luck, this fan should make sure to fill out their NCAA Tournament bracket next month

