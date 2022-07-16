Look: Insider Names 3 Reasons Juan Soto Reportedly Declined Nats Offer

On Saturday, Washington Nationals star Juan Soto reportedly turned down a $440 million contract that would've marked the largest deal in MLB history.

Fans from around the MLB world were puzzled by Soto's decision to turn down this massive 15-year contract.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman attempted to explain why Soto and his representation made this choice.

"1. Heavy backloading of deal is tantamount to big deferral 2. $29M AAV is seen as old figure in light of Scherzer, other deals 3. Team is likely to be sold so owner unknown," Heyman wrote on Twitter.

With the 15-year length on this offer, Soto would've averaged around $29.3 million in salary each year. That figure would've ranked 15th among MLB salaries in 2022. Earlier this year, Mets ace Max Scherzer signed a three-year deal worth $130 million — averaging $43.3 million per year.

Last month, Heyman reported that the Nationals are "almost sure" to change ownership sometime in the near future — adding more uncertainty to Soto's future in Washington.

Now that Soto has turned down this offer, the Nationals are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for the 23-year-old All Star.