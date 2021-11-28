Look: Interesting Tweet From Lane Kiffin Is Going Viral

An interesting tweet from Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is going viral on social media this evening.

It’s been a big day on the college football head coaching carousel.

Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma for USC in a pretty stunning move. Elsewhere, Florida is hiring Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier.

This leaves both Oklahoma and LSU in need of a new head coach.

Kiffin, who’s done a great job at Ole Miss, decided to tweet out a photo of a car with a Louisiana license plate on Sunday night.

Kiffin is most certainly trolling, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him mentioned for the LSU vacancy in the coming days.

It will be very interesting to see where the Tigers go from here.