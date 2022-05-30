Look: Interesting Urban Meyer Landing Spot Has Been Floated

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer's short-lived stint in the NFL was somehow worse than his 2-11 record would indicate. But no matter how spectacularly he failed, it doesn't retroactively take away from his amazing run in college football.

Meyer is likely headed back to the set of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." However, some college football insiders believe a return to the MAC is not out of the question.

Speaking on "Buckeye Talk" Friday, Doug Lesmerises joined with CFB reporter Kyle Rowland and columnist Dave Briggs to float the idea of Urban Meyer and a second go-around with Bowling Green.

Lesmerises got the conversation started. Saying:

There is an actual, still fanciful, yet serious conversation here. After Jim Tressel was out at Ohio State, and everyone was trying to figure out what’s Jim Tressel gonna do next, there definitely was a line of thinking of, you know what, maybe he’ll just go to [D-III] Baldwin-Wallace, where his dad was a legend, where the football is pure, and enjoy himself, scheming up plays ... And when people said that, it didn’t feel likely, but it didn’t feel impossible.

Rowland then chimed in:

I totally think it makes sense. … he has so much love for Bowling Green. It really is crazy the reverence he has for that place. But I think Bowling Green is a real thing. Their coach has a big year this year... Where, at the end of the year, perhaps, he’s unemployed. And their athletic director has a very important hire to make. Urban still has a lot of friends at Bowling Green who are big-time donors. I really think the stars could align and he could end up there.

Lastly, Briggs envisioned a college football world where Urban once again builds a winner out of the Falcons.

If he goes to Texas Tech or Washington State, it’s gonna be so hard to win at a high level. Obviously, Urban could be the guy who does it. But if you go to Bowling Green, you can just rule the MAC.

They say you can't go home again. But maybe that's what Urban Meyer needs to get back in the sport's good graces.

