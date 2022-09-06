Look: Iowa Fans Not Happy With Ray Guy Award News

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Fans in Iowa City would like a word with the Ray Guy Award voters.

After an incredible punting performance from junior Tory Taylor, he was somehow overlooked for college football's weekly punting award in favor of South Carolina's Kai Kroeger.

Taylor punted 10 times in the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over San Diego State, downing five inside the 10-yard-line and another two inside the 20.

Fans reacted to the announcement on Twitter.

"Your honor, I offer Exhibit A as evidence of someone not watching all the games before making a decision. #Hawkeyes," one user tweeted.

"You know Tory Taylor is a thing, yeah?" another asked.

"Nothing quite like delegitimizing your award in Week 1," another Iowa fan commented.

"They are going to find out the hard way that Iowa Hawkeyes fans have VEEEERY long memories."

At least Taylor was able to earn the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts.